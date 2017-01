Discussions regarding possible upgrades at Bob Shore Stadium highlight tonight’s Camdenton School Board Meeting. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says that, aside from the aesthetic benefits, a new videoboard would also be beneficial for their students.

The upgrades would also include replacing the turf. Tonight’s Camdenton School Board Meeting, at the Administration Building Board Room, begins at 7 o’clock.