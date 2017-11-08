Camdenton is hoping that a strong arts community can provide a positive economic impact for the city. They’re establishing an arts advisory council to help plan and promote arts-oriented events. It’s a way of helping to reach some of the goals included in the city’s comprehensive plan. Specifically, they feel the arts advisory council will help to highlight community destinations for both residents and visitors. It’s also seen as an investment in the city’s downtown area as a way to create attractions to promote tourism. The arts advisory council will consist of five members appointed by the mayor. Four members must live in or have a business in the city. The fifth member will serve as a representative for the entire Lake of the Ozarks region.