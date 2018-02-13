The latest test results for the chemical TCE are back, and once again, the DNR says there is no TCE or volatile organic compounds detected in the city of Camdenton’s water supply. Water from the city’s three active wells is tested annually in April, with local employees gathering samples that are then sent to DNR. Concerned citizens wanted sampling done at a different time of the year to try to diversify results. The city agreed to have DNR workers gather and test the samples in January. The results were released today and posted online. You can see the test results and get more information here.