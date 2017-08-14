Levy rates for the new school year top the agenda at tonight’s Camdenton R-III board of education meeting. Other agenda items include the sale of surplus property , updates to the district’s strategic plan, and updates on several school policies, including student transfers and graduation requirements. The board meets at 5:30 in the Administration Building.

The School of the Osage board will meet in a work session this evening. The agenda includes discussion on long-range facility planning and a review of the district’s tax rates. That meeting will be held at 6pm in the Heritage Building Archive Room.