Can-Am Games Preparations Continue

We may still be the better part of five months away but the Lake Area continues preparing for hundreds of fire and police personnel from around the country, and beyond, converging for the Can-Am games. Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer says the weeklong event will square off firefighters against law enforcement officers in several dozen Olympic-style activities…

      NEWS-1-31-18 CanAm Preps - 31st January 2018

All profits from the CanAm Games will be earmarked to Special Olympics Missouri. The games are for the week of June 25th through July 1st.

 

