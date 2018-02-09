News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

CanAm Games Registration Now Spans 23 States, 5 Countries

By Leave a Comment

CanAm Games Logo

An international competition among first-responders is shaping up to be a huge attraction for Mid-Missouri this year.  The Can-Am Games 2018 is scheduled for June 25th through July 1st.  So far there are police, firefighters, and EMT’s coming from 23 states.  There are also teams signed up from five other countries – Brazil, Canada, Ukraine, India, and the Isle of Man.  The competition will involve several sports, including hockey and a number of other Olympic-style competitions.  The proceeds from the games will benefit Special Olympics of Missouri.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.