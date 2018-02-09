An international competition among first-responders is shaping up to be a huge attraction for Mid-Missouri this year. The Can-Am Games 2018 is scheduled for June 25th through July 1st. So far there are police, firefighters, and EMT’s coming from 23 states. There are also teams signed up from five other countries – Brazil, Canada, Ukraine, India, and the Isle of Man. The competition will involve several sports, including hockey and a number of other Olympic-style competitions. The proceeds from the games will benefit Special Olympics of Missouri.