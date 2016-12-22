The race is on in Osage Beach for the Ward-3 spot on the board of aldermen. Richard Ross has now filed to run for the position going up against incumbent Lee Schuman. Otherwise in Osage Beach, as of right now, Gregory Massey and Jeff Bethurem are both unopposed, respectively, in the Ward-1 and Ward-2 races. Meanwhile, a little to the west in Camdenton, incumbent Dan Hagedorn has now filed to run for his two-year Ward-1 seat again. At the current time, all of the other races in Camdenton are also unopposed. Mayor John McNabb, Steve Eden in Ward-2, Sandy Osborn in Ward-3 and newcomer Bonnie Blankenship Black in Ward-1 for the one-year-term are the only candidates who have filed. The election is set for April 4th.