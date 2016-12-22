An accident involving a Camdenton business lands a man in jail. An unnamed 58 year old man claims he slid on ice Monday, which caused him to crash into Hulett Chevrolet-Buick-GMC. The man was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated or drugged. After the incident, the Building Inspector Camdenton determined the damage would be worse if the vehicle was removed at that time. On Wednesday, they were able to safely remove the vehicle.
Comments
Missourigirl says
You might want to get your facts straight before posting them. The guy was not arrested for anything. He was taken to get a blood test and he is home never in jail for that. He slid on the ice which I have pictures of I blame Hulett for not having their lot cleaned off. So once again get your facts straight.