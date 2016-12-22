An accident involving a Camdenton business lands a man in jail. An unnamed 58 year old man claims he slid on ice Monday, which caused him to crash into Hulett Chevrolet-Buick-GMC. The man was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated or drugged. After the incident, the Building Inspector Camdenton determined the damage would be worse if the vehicle was removed at that time. On Wednesday, they were able to safely remove the vehicle.