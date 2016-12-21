News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Casa De Loco Receives Liquor License and Announces Movie

Casa De Loco Winery has officially been approved for its new location. During the Camdenton Board of Aldermen Meeting Tuesday night, the board approved the business’s liquor license, which was tabled two weeks ago because the owner, Larry Owens, hadn’t had his final inspection yet. He says he had to move out of his old location so others could move in.

      Larry Owens - 21st December 2016

While he couldn’t give many details on the new movie, he did say that he plans to keep the new location open after the filming is finished.

