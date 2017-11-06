A Mexico, Missouri, man accused of getting into an altercation on the Iguana Campground and then stabbing and dragging his victim around behind a vehicle is scheduled to appear on Monday in Miller County Associate Circuit Court. 39-year-old John Joe Powell is charged with three counts each of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action. The victim, 55-year-old Mark Johnson, later died from the injuries but, so far, no new charges have been filed in connection to the September 21st incident. Powell is being held on a $300-thousand bond with an added stipulation of GPS monitoring should he be able to post that bond.