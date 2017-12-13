Could some people accused of crimes get an early release because of an overburdened court system? Public Defender Justin Carver says that could be one of the options on the table for the judge at a caseload conference scheduled for later this month.

Carver requested the conference in Miller County because he says his office cannot adequately defend the clients they’ve been assigned to. Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey says he hopes the conference will be good for the legal system.

The caseload conference is scheduled for December 22nd.