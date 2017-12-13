News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Caseload Conference Could Lead to Release of Accused Suspects

Could some people accused of crimes get an early release because of an overburdened court system?  Public Defender Justin Carver says that could be one of the options on the table for the judge at a caseload conference scheduled for later this month.

      NEWS-12-13-17 Justin Carver Options - 13th December 2017

 

Carver requested the conference in Miller County  because he says his office cannot adequately defend the clients they’ve been assigned to.  Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey says he hopes the conference will be good for the legal system.

      NEWS-12-13-17 Ben Winfrey Dialogue - 13th December 2017

 

The caseload conference is scheduled for December 22nd.

