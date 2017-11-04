An inmate in the Cass County Jail comes clean on a couple of burglaries in Morgan County. Sheriff Norman Dills says deputies responded to a residence on Highway-FF back on January 4th and to a residence on Big Buffalo Road on October 28th. Numerous items were taken from the Highway-FF burglary while no items were reported as taken from the incident on Big Buffalo Road. Information collected from both led the sheriff’s department to the Cass County Jail where Jeffrey Franse, allegedly, admitted to the burglaries and indicating the items taken could not be recovered. Franse is charged with Burglary and Stealing $750 or more…both are felonies.