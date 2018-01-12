Are you really ready – to help yourself, your family, or your neighbors – in the case of an emergency? You can be. The latest round of Community Emergency Response Team training begins Monday, weather permitting.
That’s CERT Director Eric Hoover. The course starting Monday is a basic training class that lasts 10 weeks. After that there are hands-on training drills and more meetings, so you can get as in-depth and involved as you choose.
Monday’s course begins at 5:30 at the Camden County EMA offices. For more information or to sign up call 317-6225.
