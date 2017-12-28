The Lake Area steps up again, in a big way, to help one organization with a mission to spread the wealth to several worthwhile causes. Representatives from the Community Foundation of the Lake were, recently, at Central Bank to accept a donation from President Jim Judas for the bank’s portion of the 2017 Wingfest proceeds. The donation, according to CFL Coordinator Jan Amos, will be used to help fund the foundation’s “Capacity Fund” which, in turn, is used to give to various Lake Area charities who apply through the grant process. To date, the CFL has awarded more than $200-thousand from the “Capacity Fund” to various causes around the Lake.