News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

CFL Receives Donation from CBOLO (pictured from left to right: Carolyn Loraine, Amanda Fagan, Jim Judas, Carolyn Davinroy, Marvin Silliman)

By Leave a Comment

12-27-17 CFL DONATION

The Lake Area steps up again, in a big way, to help one organization with a mission to spread the wealth to several worthwhile causes. Representatives from the Community Foundation of the Lake were, recently, at Central Bank to accept a donation from President Jim Judas for the bank’s portion of the 2017 Wingfest proceeds. The donation, according to CFL Coordinator Jan Amos, will be used to help fund the foundation’s “Capacity Fund” which, in turn, is used to give to various Lake Area charities who apply through the grant process. To date, the CFL has awarded more than $200-thousand from the “Capacity Fund” to various causes around the Lake.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.