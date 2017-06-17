The Highway Patrol has announced some revisions to the Shootout for this year. The no wake restriction will stretch from the 31.5 mile mark to the 36 mile mark of the main channel and it will be extended from 2 to 5:30 on Saturday, and will include the main channel from the 31.5 mile mark to near the 24 mile mark. The Patrol hopes the change will prevent property damage from the boating traffic heading downstream and assist in maintaining a safe boating environment as the majority of the boating traffic is leaving. Sunday’s no wake area will remain from the 31.5 mile mark to the 36.