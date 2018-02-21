News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Astute listeners have known something new has been in the works for the last few weeks.  Now it’s official….we’re broadcasting in HD.  We’ve also added to our broadcast family.  93.5 Rocks has gone digital and is now broadcasting in full hd.  Our new classic country station is available on HD 2…you can hear KRMS on HD 3, and adult classics and smooth jazz is available on HD4.  On traditional receivers, the classic country station has launched on 104.9 – KRMS listeners who are used to hearing news/talk on that frequency now need to tune in to 103.3.

