A road that suffered a partial collapse in the Gravois Mills area is scheduled for repairs next week. The Camden County Road & Bridge Department says they’re responsible for maintaining Channel Road. Lee Schuman says they’ve received the necessary permits from Ameren and will start working on the embankment repairs next Monday. The road should be open to two lanes by the end of next week. The initial repairs will be made with gravel…the asphalt pavement will be repaired next summer.