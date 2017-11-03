Forensic Nurses at Lake Regional Health System say cases of child abuse are rising dramatically in Mid-Missouri. From January through September, they report treating 316 cases of child abuse and neglect, with 66% of those involving sexual abuse. Those numbers were compiled across 22 counties and represent a marked increase over totals in the same time period from last year. From January through September of 2016, there were 231 cases treated. The increase continues a growing trend. The current year numbers are up by more than 80% from 2015.