Child Related Crimes On The Rise

Is the number of child-related crimes on the rise here in the Lake Area? The answer would appear to be “yes” according to Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms. Sheriff Helms says a combination of factors, including the media picking up more on those types of charges, is bringing the disturbing trend more into the spotlight. Although the exact numbers are not available from Camden and Miller counties, in Morgan County as of the weekend according to the sheriff’s department’s website, there were at least 28 inmates being held on a combined total of 54 child-related charges, 26 for endangering the welfare of a child, 23 charges were sex-related and another five for other types of crimes such as failure to register as an offender. Helms goes on to says that awareness within the community is another factor resulting in the growing numbers of child-related crimes being filed here in the Lake Area.

