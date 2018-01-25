News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Children’s Learning Center Opening in Laurie

The Good Shepherd Nursing Home District says they’ve been helping our parents, now they want to help the children of their community.  They’re opening up a new children’s learning center for kids ages 2-12.  Executive Director Lance Smith says it will utilize a lot of technology-based learning.

      NEWS-1-25-18 Lance Smith Tech - 25th January 2018

 

The center also features a computer lab with eight computers to be used for lessons or homework.  They also hope to get retired teachers to serve as tutors in the program.  Smith also credits the city of Laurie, who cleared the way for the center when they changed zoning laws to allow them to open up..

      NEWS-1-25-18 Lance Smith City - 25th January 2018

 

If you want to learn more about the learning center, they have an open house January 30th from 5-7pm.

