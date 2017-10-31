News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Chilly Weather for Trick or Treat

It looks to be a frigid evening for trick-or-treating.  Weatherology’s forecast calls for increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers tonight.  Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Make sure you bundle up your goblins when you go out looking for candy.  Also, make sure you use reflective tape, reflective bags, and a flashlight wouldn’t hurt either – cloudy skies will certainly diminish visibility.

 

Drivers  — you share in the responsibility. Slow down, make sure your lights are on, and pay attention to the activity around you.  You might even turn your radio down or off to help your concentration.

