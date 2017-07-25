Back by popular demand…the Christian Crossover Musical Festival will return to the Lake Area. Making the live announcement on KRMS this past Saturday morning were Mary Kay von Brendel and Tom Abbett from the Ozarks Amphitheater.

Specific details of the event have not been announced but plans are to feature several live bands over the course of the two or three day event. The crossover music festival will be put on the calendar for sometime next year.