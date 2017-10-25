A bid to advance on a sewer improvement project without state funds is a cost-saving measure for the city of Lake Ozark. City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the city’s capital improvement fund will allow them to continue paying for the upgrades themselves.

NEWS-10-25-17 Dave Van Dee Sewer 1 - 25th October 2017

By removing the project from the State Revolving Fund it also allows the city to expedite the process. Van Dee says he’s hopeful that they can go out to bid in the next 30-45 days and have the project completed by October of 2018.