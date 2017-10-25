News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

City Administrator Hopes to Save Money on Sewer Upgrades

By Leave a Comment

LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

A bid to advance on a sewer improvement project without state funds is a cost-saving measure for the city of Lake Ozark.  City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the city’s capital improvement fund will allow them to continue paying for the upgrades themselves.

      NEWS-10-25-17 Dave Van Dee Sewer 1 - 25th October 2017

 

By removing the project from the State Revolving Fund it also allows the city to expedite the process.  Van Dee says he’s hopeful that they can go out to bid in the next 30-45 days and have the project completed by October of 2018.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.