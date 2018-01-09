Slippery conditions are causing some problems this morning. We have the following weather-related announcements for you:

Camdenton R-III Schools are CLOSED today

School of the Osage is operating on a 2-HOUR DELAY….buses will run normal routes, just two hours later

Camdenton Senior Center is CLOSED

Camden County Library District — Camdenton Branch will open at 10:30….Osage Beach will open at 11…for all other branches, call before you go to see if they are open.