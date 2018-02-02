News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Coalition Urges Safety for Super Bowl Weekend

By Leave a Comment

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is using Super Bowl weekend as a chance to remind people to drive safely, and have plans in place to avoid driving while impaired.  For those attending parties to watch the big game, if you plan on drinking, have a designated driver in place or find another way home.  You can call a cab, ask a friend for a ride, or if possible, just stay where you are overnight until you sober up.  For those hosting the party, make sure your guests have plans in place for travel after the game.  Serve food to go along with any alcoholic drinks.  It’s also suggested that you cut off the alcohol after the third quarter to give people more time to sober up.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.