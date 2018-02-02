The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is using Super Bowl weekend as a chance to remind people to drive safely, and have plans in place to avoid driving while impaired. For those attending parties to watch the big game, if you plan on drinking, have a designated driver in place or find another way home. You can call a cab, ask a friend for a ride, or if possible, just stay where you are overnight until you sober up. For those hosting the party, make sure your guests have plans in place for travel after the game. Serve food to go along with any alcoholic drinks. It’s also suggested that you cut off the alcohol after the third quarter to give people more time to sober up.