It’s a short-lived missing person report in Camden County. The sheriff’s department earlier this morning, issued the alert to the media asking for the public’s help in determining the whereabouts of 20-year-old Derik Coborn, of Dixon, who had last been seen shortly after midnight this morning while walking to his car parked at First National Bank in Sunrise Beach. Coborn had earlier been with friends at Bear Bottom Resort before the missing person report was issued. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says, as of early this afternoon, it was discovered that Coborn was at home and safe leading to the missing persons report to be cancelled. It is the second such report in a week filed in Camden County. In both cases, the subjects turned up safe.