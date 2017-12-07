We are a week into December with the official start to winter just a couple weeks away. We’ve been fortunate so far but we’re getting a taste today the frigid temperatures which will soon arrive regularly. Bruce Naugle from Mercy EMS, says that means that NOW is the time to start getting ready, especially if you plan on taking any trips over the next few months.

NEWS-12-7-17 Cold WX Prepare - 7th December 2017

Among the items you should have packed away in your vehicle include: extra clothing, a warm blanket, high protein snacks and water. Naugle also says it’s a good idea to, also, keep your cell phone charged and, at least, have a general idea where you are at all times in case you have to relay location information to emergency personnel.