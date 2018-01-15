News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Colder Temps May Actually Help Road Conditions (MoDOT Traveler Information Map as of 12:30pm)

By Leave a Comment

01-15 WX-B01-15 WX-C

 

Although the most recent round of winter precipitation is history, MoDOT continues working on roadways in the Lake Area. Area engineer Bob Lynch says the colder temperatures we are now having to endure present a challenge to the salt and other chemicals used but can actually be beneficial to the department’s efforts.

      NEWS-1-15-18 MoDOT Update - 15th January 2018

As of early Monday afternoon, according to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, the major roadways in the Lake Area were in pretty good shape. Authorities still warn, however, to take extra care while crossing overpasses and bridges. Side roads will also continue to be a concern during the overnight and early-morning hours.

