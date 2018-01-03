News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Comment Period Extended on Undeveloped Parks

Those wanting to weigh in on the future of three undeveloped state parks will have an extra day to do so.  Missouri State Parks have announced that they’ll be extending the deadline to complete their online survey through January 6th.  They’re seeking input and suggestions on what to do with Ozark Mountain, Bryant Creek, and Jay Nixon state parks.  They decided to extend the deadline because the online survey will be down for maintenance for 12 hours on Friday, which was originally scheduled to be the end of the public input period.

