Commission, School Board Meetings Today

The Camden County Commission returns to regular session.  Today they’ll discuss road and bridge bid openings and conduct a closed session for legal matters.  They have nothing that requires a vote on the agendas for Tuesday or Wednesday.

 

School of the Osage school board meets tonight to vote on the language that will appear on the bond measure ballot in April.  They’re asking voters to approve a $23 million spending plan for district-wide improvements. That meeting will be held at 6pm in the Heritage Building.

 

The Miller County commission is conducting routine business today.  They’re also conducting more budget meetings.  The prosecuting attorney’s office is next up on the list of departments presenting their budget request.

