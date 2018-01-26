News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Commissioners, Fire Marshals Updating Fire Codes

The Camden County Commission will be working with area fire marshals to update their fire codes.  The state and local agencies are preparing to adopt the 2018 International Fire Code.  The county, though, hasn’t adopted a new ordinance since the 2006 code.  The process will include a discussion on continuing the current burn notice system.  In Camden County, and most others, a burn permit must be issued by the fire protection district.  The firefighters don’t have the ability to cite people who burn without a permit, but in Camden County, the Sheriff’s office DOES.

      NEWS-1-26-18 Ed Nicholson Citation - 26th January 2018

 

That’s Osage Beach Fire Marshal Ed Nicholson.  The commissioners indicated that they are favoring leaving that provision in the new code, but noted the conversation is just beginning.  The process of crafting a new ordinance is expected to take up to a year.

