Community Rallying to Help Fire Victims

The lake community is stepping up to help a family in need this holiday season.

      NEWS-12-14-17 Shana Aubuschon Good People - 14th December 2017

That’s Shana Aubuschon from Share the Harvest food pantry and thrift store.  That’s just one of the many locations trying to help the Nelsons, who lost their home and belongings in a fire earlier this week.  You can help buy donating clothing, money, or gift cards to area stores.  There’s a “Go Fund Me” page set up and several spots are serving as drop-off locations.  You can take donations to Dr. Mark Beck’s office, JJ’s at the Copperpot, Share the Harvest, and Shawnee Bluff Winery & Vineyard.  This list is evolving quickly ….you’re encouraged to look online for any additional spots.

