Community Resource Officer in Action

The following is a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department:

 

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office now has Community Resource Officers, not to be confused with School Resource Officers. The CROs are specifically assigned to Climax Springs, Stoutland, and Macks Creek. They do go into the schools in their areas. To provide better service, these Deputies will get to know the people in their communities.
A prime example of this happened today, 1/18/2017 at approximately 11:00 am. The Stoutland Community Resource Officer was patrolling his area, off Brownsville Road, when he was “waved” down by a resident sitting by a stock gate. Deputy Belanger approached the 62-year-old male subject who had been out in his pasture since approximately 8:30 am, after his truck had rolled over the top of him. An ambulance was called and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Without the Community Resource Officer rendering aid, this incident could have been tragic. The CROs are out there to be of assistance. Get to know them.

