Community Resource Officers Prove to Be Important Tool

camden county sheriff

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department’s new program of placing Community Resource Officers in the outlying areas already being given credit for getting medical help to a Stoutland man. The unidentified 62-year-old was injured Wednesday morning when his truck rolled over the top of him. The man, apparently, got himself to a stock gate where he was able to wave down the deputy who was in the area on routine patrol. An ambulance was called and the man was able to get treatment for his injuries. The sheriff’s department says community resource officers double as school resource officers and have been placed in Stoutland, Climax Springs and Macks Creek.

