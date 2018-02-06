A House Bill seeking to make it legal in Missouri to carry concealed in a church or place of worship without, first, having to get permission from the minister is expected to go before committee in the next couple weeks. Sponsored by the 124th district’s Rocky Miller, the bill was read for the first two times in early January before being referred to committee. Whether it advances any further will now be up to the General Laws committee which will make its recommendation when the hearing is held…the date for that hearing has not been set.