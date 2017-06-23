A piece of property in Linn Creek will be rezoned as industrial property. The property formerly known as “The Zoo” will be used for office buildings, as well as concrete manufacturing and steel fabrication. The determination comes after a meeting by the county commission on Thursday in which two city aldermen and the mayor spoke against the rezoning. First District Commissioner Bev Thomas says her motivation was because of the approval vote given by the planning and zoning board.

BEV THOMAS - 23rd June 2017

The planning and zoning board approved the rezone last month by a vote of 7-1.