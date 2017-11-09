The holidays are supposed to be a time of happiness but, for many, that’s not the case. Whether it’s the recent death of a loved one or some other dramatic change in life, those who are grieving often have to fight just to get through this time of the year. Jill Wilke with Lake Regional Health System, says there is no defined timetable for dealing with grief which comes in many different forms for those suffering through it.

Wilke also says the key to coping with grief is to find a “new normal” and understanding that people survive, life does go on. The bottom line, according to Wilke and other officials around the area, is to seek some type of help if you are having difficulty in dealing with grief during this time of the year.