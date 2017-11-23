Lake Ozark will be getting a new police officer thanks to a federal grant program. They’re one of just three departments in the state and 179 nationally to receive the 2017 COPS grant. The grant money covers the salary and benefits for a full-time officer for three years. The city has to maintain the position for at least a year after the grant expires. Lake Ozark police will receive over $108,000 from the grant. The city will contribute a little over $36,000. The new hire will take the Lake Ozark police force from 12 to 13 full time officers.