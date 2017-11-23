News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

COPS Grant to Fund Additional Lake Ozark Police Officer

Lake Ozark will be getting a new police officer thanks to a federal grant program.  They’re one of just three departments in the state and 179 nationally to receive the 2017 COPS grant.  The grant money covers the salary and benefits for a full-time officer for three years.  The city has to maintain the position for at least a year after the grant expires.  Lake Ozark police will receive over $108,000 from the grant.  The city will contribute a little over $36,000.  The new hire will take the Lake Ozark police force from 12 to 13 full time officers.

