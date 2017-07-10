The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments Board of Directors will return to the table one week from today with several discussion items appearing on the agenda. Highlighting business will be an Audit Compilation Report proposal for 2016-2017 and various other reports. Theresa Garza and John Maslowski, with Renovate America, also appear on the agenda as guest speakers. The council of local governments board of directors meeting is scheduled to begin at 10-AM next Monday, July 17th, at Osage Beach City Hall.