Countdown to Nationwide Eclipse Begins

SUNRISEBEACH

The countdown continues toward an astrological event which will be experienced across much of the country. That is, a total solar eclipse. The eclipse will happen next month and, according to Ray Miller in the Weather-Eye Weather Center, it’s an event that doesn’t happen very often.

The total solar eclipse happens on Monday, August 21st, stretching from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. The eclipse here in the Lake Area will begin around 11:45 in the morning and come to an end around 2:45 in the afternoon, with the path of totality only to be experienced for northern portions including, perhaps, the City of Eldon. Other areas to the south in the Lake Area will still experience about a 90-percent eclipse.

