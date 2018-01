Country music artists “Alabama” have signed on to play at the Ozarks Amphitheater. Director of Operations Mary Kay von Brendel says it’s the start of a big year in lake area entertainment.

Another announcement is scheduled for next week, and though von Brendel wouldn’t give any clues, she did say that it will be a different musical genre. Alabama will perform May 26th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.