The beginning of the President-Trump era will also mark a critical time for the U-S in which the country needs to re-establish its economic position in the world. Columbia College Professor James Paisley says the country’s continued existence depends on how we respond to the economic war we are currently involved in.

Paisley made his remarks on the KRMS Morning Magazine. He went on to say a critical first step in achieving that economic goal is to find a balance between private industry and big government allowing for economic expansion and a flourishing democracy.