Things are slowing down a bit for the Camden County Commission, at least in terms of voting items. After today’s meeting, the commission reports that they have no items requiring voting action for the next several days. Their agendas are clear up to and including Monday, December 11th.

The Miller County Commission will be busy tomorrow. In addition to routine business, they’ll be meeting with representatives from the Miller County Extension Center and Missouri University campus representatives. At 11:00 tomorrow morning, the commission will meet with the county clerk to finalize budget amendments.