The Camden County Commission wants to have more face time with other county employees. It’s part of an effort to improve communication across all the county departments. Last week the commissioners attended a statewide conference of county commissions and Greg Hasty says they really liked one of the ideas they heard there.

NEWS-2-13-18 Hasty Meetings - 13th February 2018

Hasty says all three commissioners liked the idea and it’s something they plan to start implementing themselves. He also says communication is a two-way street and the county as a whole could benefit.

NEWS-2-13-18 Hasty Meetings 2 - 13th February 2018

The commissioners intend to try implementing the meetings soon.