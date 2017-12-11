State auditors will be in Camden County tomorrow. During a briefing scheduled for 10am, the Camden County Commission is expected to learn what to expect in the coming weeks while the state conducts an audit of all county operations.
That’s presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty. He says the audit will cover everything from accounting and internal practices to the computers and systems used by elected officials in Camden County. It’s believed to be the first time a comprehensive state audit has been conducted in the county since the 1990’s.
Comments
Truth be told says
This is the best thing to happen for Camden County for years.
Over the past years there has been more bickering and back biting worse than any County in Missouri.
Who’s job is this? Who’s job is that? In my opinion every elected office could do away with at least 1 employee in their office and still do fine.
Seems the way rumors float around the Courthouse and keeps all the employee’s upset about not going to be paid because the County Clerk is losing payroll or someone got a pay raise but others did not they have way to much time on their hands.
I bet that I could walk in on any given day and stop just in about any office and make up some kind of big story and before I got 3 miles away from the Courthouse it would be spread over the entire place. That there was going to be a big lay off in Road and Bridge department because they have way to many employee’s or an elected official has to many people just warming chairs and they are getting rid of someone. Doing away with their job.
If employee’s has that much time to worry about stuff like that they have way to much free time on their hands.
I was manager of an insurance office in Kansas City that had over 40 employee’s the first year because of a lot of issues the same as the Camden County Courthouse seems to have was able to cut 10 employee’s completely off of the payroll saving the company thousands of dollars per month Maybe Camden County Government needs to look into this and do the same thing that I done for this company. Two Ladies were arguing one day about of all things a pair of shoes and if they should wear white before Easter or after Easter it was very heated for about 15 minutes or more. They no longer had a job were the first two to lose their jobs once employment cuts were made.