Court Date Set for Alleged Drug Trafficker

A 33-year-old from Liberty, Missouri, accused of drug trafficking in Miller County is next scheduled to appear in court on February 7th. Darren Jameson was taken into custody back on December 5th when deputies responded to a location outside of Eldon after receiving a complaint of suspicious activity. Jameson was contacted at the scene and, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire, information revealed that he had been wanted on several warrants out of Clay County. A search of Jameson also, allegedly, uncovered that he was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. Jameson is charged with second-degree trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance…both are felonies. Bond was set at $100-thousand.

