A Camdenton man facing charges after allegedly having sex with a minor is due in court soon. Dustin Reed Thomas is charged with second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy. He’s also charged with child molestation with the victim under the age of 17 and more than four years younger. Thomas was arrested by authorities in Osage Beach. The allegations date back to February of this year. His case has been bound over from the associate court. An arraignment is scheduled for December 13th.