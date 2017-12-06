News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Court Date Set for Rape/Molestation Suspect

By Leave a Comment

 

A Camdenton man facing charges after allegedly having sex with a minor is due in court soon.  Dustin Reed Thomas is charged with second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.  He’s also charged with child molestation with the victim under the age of 17 and more than four years younger.  Thomas was arrested by authorities in Osage Beach.  The allegations date back to February of this year.  His case has been bound over from the associate court.  An arraignment is scheduled for December 13th.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.