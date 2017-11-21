It’s officially crunch time in Osage Beach…officials are running up against the clock to formally adopt the 2018 financial blueprint for the city. Despite only having two more meetings to get the task done, Administrator Jeana Woods says the process has been fairly smooth with very few, if any, major changes expected to be presented to the board during the final countdown…

About 70-percent of funding for the budget comes from sales tax revenue generated throughout the year. The proposed budget for 2018, according to Woods, is expected to come in around $27-million…or about 10-percent lower than last year due to a couple bigger projects not needing to be funded again during the new year. The city has, according to statute, until the end of the year to formalize the budget.