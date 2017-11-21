News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crunch Time for Formalizing 2018 Budget in Osage Beach

By Leave a Comment

Osage Beach Seal

It’s officially crunch time in Osage Beach…officials are running up against the clock to formally adopt the 2018 financial blueprint for the city. Despite only having two more meetings to get the task done, Administrator Jeana Woods says the process has been fairly smooth with very few, if any, major changes expected to be presented to the board during the final countdown…

(“NEWS-11-21-17 OB BUDGET”)                                                   (:16/SHIFTED AROUND)

About 70-percent of funding for the budget comes from sales tax revenue generated throughout the year. The proposed budget for 2018, according to Woods, is expected to come in around $27-million…or about 10-percent lower than last year due to a couple bigger projects not needing to be funded again during the new year. The city has, according to statute, until the end of the year to formalize the budget.

 

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.