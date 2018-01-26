Governor Eric Greitens’ budget proposal calls for a cut in funding that may affect the economy at the lake area. The spending plan contains a $10 million cut to economic development, which includes the Division of Tourism. Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Tim Jacobsen says that’s concerning.

NEWS-1-26-18 Tim Jacobsen Budget - 26th January 2018

Jacobsen says the cut could also hurt tourism infrastructure. It’s estimated that there are current projects underway totaling $2 billion in tourism-related construction, including hotels and attractions.