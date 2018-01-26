News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

CVB Director Says Tourism Budget Cuts “Concerning”

By Leave a Comment

Governor Eric Greitens’ budget proposal calls for a cut in funding that may affect the economy at the lake area.  The spending plan contains a $10 million cut to economic development, which includes the Division of Tourism.  Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Tim Jacobsen says that’s concerning.

      NEWS-1-26-18 Tim Jacobsen Budget - 26th January 2018

 

Jacobsen says the cut could also hurt tourism infrastructure.  It’s estimated that there are current projects underway totaling $2 billion  in tourism-related construction, including hotels and attractions.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.