Governor Eric Greitens’ budget proposal calls for a cut in funding that may affect the economy at the lake area. The spending plan contains a $10 million cut to economic development, which includes the Division of Tourism. Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Tim Jacobsen says that’s concerning.
Jacobsen says the cut could also hurt tourism infrastructure. It’s estimated that there are current projects underway totaling $2 billion in tourism-related construction, including hotels and attractions.
