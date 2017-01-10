Despite progress being reported to bring a couple of condominium complexes within the Sunrise Beach Fire District up to code, the clock could soon be ticking. The Nantucket Bay and Westside Bay condos have been working to provide their units with sufficient sprinkler systems which, currently, are not strong enough to prevent what could be a bad situation in the case of a fire. Fire Chief Dennis Reilly says an engineering firm has been hired by the condominiums and an open line of communication has been maintained with his office.

Reilly adds that he is recommending to his board of directors that the condominiums have a more concrete plan and timeline in place before the next tourist season rolls around, or face the possibility of strong actions to be taken by the fire district.